I hope this question is not too general and not too naïve. I live in London for 16 years, was always renting a flat, and lately think whether I should try to buy a home or go on renting. But I feel like I am missing framework for making such a choice. So, maybe the first question is the following:

Question 1. Is there some useful book (or some web source) that I can read (preferably UK based) that would help me to make progress in understanding the question?

So far I only found the following course on Kahn academy, which is useful, but maybe not sufficient: https://www.khanacademy.org/economics-finance-domain/core-finance/housing

So maybe second version of the question is as follows:

Question 2. How should I approach understanding whether it is more profitable to buy a house or go on renting a flat? Or is buying home always more profitable in the long run? (I am literate in maths, but maybe not so much in Finance)

Question 3. What do usually people do when they try to buy a home for the first time? (say, go to agents? or to the bank to ask about the mortgage?...)

(of course, I know about websites like Rightmove of Zoopla where all homes are listed)