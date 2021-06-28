-1

I am planning to buy a property and wondering if this property is worth buying.

A. Price of property including everything: Rs 45 lacks

B. Down payment: Rs 5 lacks

C. Loan/Mortgage (C = A-B): Rs 40 lack

D. Let's say the property appetites at 10% a year. Appreciation = Rs 450000

E. Property sold at considering 10% appreciation: Rs 4950000 lacks (A+D)

F. Rental income earned for 1 year = 144000

G. Gain by holding property = D+E = 594000

F. Interest paid to bank on 40 lacks @6.8% = Rs 272000

H. Interest lost on down payment on 5 lacks for 1 year at 6.8%= 34000

I. Total interest paid for holding property = 306000

J. Net gain = G-I = 288000

K. ROI = Net Gain/Downpayment * 100 = 288000/500000 = 57%

Am i missing somethin/Are my calculations are correct?

As long as the property appreciates at 6.68% am not loosing money. Correct? The way i calculated this is as follows.

Total interest paid for holding property/ Total Price paid to buy = I/A*100 = 6.68
Improve this question
New contributor
user93796 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
6
  • 3
    What if the price of the property does not increase 10% per year? – Flux 4 hours ago
  • 2
    10% appreciation per year is pretty optimistic. The time frame for real estate investment is typically decades not years. You will hardly get 10% annualized over the long run even in markets that are considered crazy. Even your 6.68% annualized appreciation is already rather high – Manziel 4 hours ago
  • 1
    Also do not forget the things that can go wrong. Your tenant might not pay rent, might damage the property, etc. There are a lot of risks with rental properties that tend to even out for a large property owner with hundreds of units but are impossible to properly quantify for a single property (as they can be everywheren from 0 to a high number) – Manziel 4 hours ago
  • 1
    You left out inflation, which is currently running at about 5% in India, and will eat into your returns. – Mike Scott 4 hours ago
  • 1
    What would you invest your money in, if you don't buy this property? You should consider what else you would be earning in the meantime, called in finance the 'opportunity cost'. When doing so, consider that real estate can be riskier than many other options, so that should impact how you compare it to something like an interest rate at a bank. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 3 hours ago
3

I can't speak to details in India, but if I were doing this analysis in the US here are some things that I would see as missing:

  • Property insurance
  • Taxes
  • Maintenance costs
  • You are not taking into account how often the property will go unrented.

Plus, you are assuming a constant appreciation rate of 10%, which seems very optimistic. You should run the analysis at varying appreciation and occupancy rates and see if there are some scenarios which you make less than you could with other, safer investments.

I'm not saying you shouldn't do it, but having a mortgage on an investment increases the chances of losing the investment (i.e. if you can't make the mortgage payment because it goes unrented) and sucks away a portion of the profit to interest. So the profit can increase (because of leverage) but the risk increase as well.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

user93796 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.