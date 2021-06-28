0

I am planning to buy a property and wondering if this property is worth buying.

A. Price of property including everything: Rs 45 lacks

B. Downpayment: Rs 5 lacks

C. Loan/Mortgage (C = A-B): Rs 40 lack

D. Let's say the property appetites at 10% a year. Appreciation = Rs 450000

E. Property sold at considering 10% appreciation: Rs 4950000 lacks (A+D)

F. Rental income earned for 1 year = 144000

G. Gain by holding property = D+E = 594000

F. Interest paid to bank on 40 lacks @6.8% = Rs 272000

H. Interest lost on down payment on 5 lacks for 1 year at 6.8%= 34000

I. Total interest paid for holding property = 306000

J. Net gain = G-I = 288000

K. ROI = Net Gain/Downpayment * 100 = 288000/500000 = 57%

Am i missing somethin/Are my calculations are correct?

As long as the property appreciates at 6.68% am not loosing money. Correct? The way i calculated this is as follows.

Total interest paid for holding property/ Total Price paid to buy = I/A*100 = 6.68
