I entered a trade with 10 USD and a leverage of 1:100. There was a margin call, and the position was automatically closed. I would like to know how I lost 30 USD when I entered a trade with only 10 USD. Wasn't the margin call supposed to prevent me from losing more than 10 USD?
Why didn't a margin call prevent me from losing more than my initial investment when buying on margin?
5The purpose of a margin call is effectively to pay back some of the money you borrowed from the broker to execute the trade. I recommend not using leverage until you understand what you are doing. – chepner 15 hours ago
If I understand this correctly, you used 10 USD to buy something with a value of 1000 USD. You could potentially lose 900 USD as a result. – chepner 15 hours ago
Why 900, why not 990? I though that the purpose of a margin call was to close a positions once I have used up the funds I put in..so that means just 10usd...Is there any article that could explain this too me a little bit, since I think I connected the dots all wrong – Andjelika Zogovic 15 hours ago
4A margin call is not intended to limit your losses. It limites the risk of your financing counterparty by liquidation when your losses reach a certain amount. But as security prices move in small jumps, it can easily happen that you are not only wiped out but also going negative – Manziel 15 hours ago
4Please consider walking away from trading, at least until you have a clearer head. You are using gambling-esque language 'winning' and 'losing' that indicates you may be at risk of getting into severe trouble for over-extending yourself. Be thankful you have only lost $30, not $3,000, and consider this a good lesson for the future. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 14 hours ago
Buying on margin refers to buying of securities with cash borrowed from a broker with securities acting as collateral, covering a portion of the risk of the position. This use of margin magnifies the potential profit or potential loss and both exceed the amount of the collateral. It does not mean that the position is risk free.
At 100:1 leverage, the amount of the collateral covers a mere fraction of possible price change, namely a 1% move. In your case, the security moved a mere 4% and that cause a deficit of $30, three times the amount of your collateral.
I thought that if I open a position using 10USD, and a 1:100 laverage..that would mean that my broker gives me 990USD more..If I start winning, I collect the profit and return them the amount I have "borrowed", namely 990usd..And if I lose, I can only keep losing until the loss of 10USD is reached, after which the position is closed, and the broker collects the money they "borrowed" me..To me it made perfect sense, but I can that it is wrong..Thank you so much for you answer..and if there is a broker that uses the principle I have described, let me know. – Andjelika Zogovic 15 hours ago
The only way that you can obtain large leverage without open ended risk (losing more than your investment) is options. However, the higher the leverage, the less likely the probability of profit. – Bob Baerker 15 hours ago
3What if the broker cannot sell at exactly a 10 USD loss? What if the market is moving too fast downward? Your agreement with the broker says that, in this situation, you take the additional loss, not the broker. This is true of all margin accounts. – Orange Coast- reinstate Monica 11 hours ago