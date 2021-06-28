0

I entered a trade with 10 USD and a leverage of 1:100. There was a margin call, and the position was automatically closed. I would like to know how I lost 30 USD when I entered a trade with only 10 USD. Wasn't the margin call supposed to prevent me from losing more than 10 USD?

    The purpose of a margin call is effectively to pay back some of the money you borrowed from the broker to execute the trade. I recommend not using leverage until you understand what you are doing. – chepner 41 mins ago
  • If I understand this correctly, you used 10 USD to buy something with a value of 1000 USD. You could potentially lose 900 USD as a result. – chepner 40 mins ago
  • Why 900, why not 990? I though that the purpose of a margin call was to close a positions once I have used up the funds I put in..so that means just 10usd...Is there any article that could explain this too me a little bit, since I think I connected the dots all wrong – Andjelika Zogovic 38 mins ago
  • There's not enough detail in the question to say how much you could have lost, but it can certainly be more than what you invested yourself. – chepner 33 mins ago
  • What did you buy with the 10 USD? – Flux 32 mins ago

