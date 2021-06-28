I entered a trade with 10 USD and a leverage of 1:100. There was a margin call, and the position was automatically closed. I would like to know how I lost 30 USD when I entered a trade with only 10 USD. Wasn't the margin call supposed to prevent me from losing more than 10 USD?
1The purpose of a margin call is effectively to pay back some of the money you borrowed from the broker to execute the trade. I recommend not using leverage until you understand what you are doing. – chepner 41 mins ago
If I understand this correctly, you used 10 USD to buy something with a value of 1000 USD. You could potentially lose 900 USD as a result. – chepner 40 mins ago
Why 900, why not 990? I though that the purpose of a margin call was to close a positions once I have used up the funds I put in..so that means just 10usd...Is there any article that could explain this too me a little bit, since I think I connected the dots all wrong – Andjelika Zogovic 38 mins ago
There's not enough detail in the question to say how much you could have lost, but it can certainly be more than what you invested yourself. – chepner 33 mins ago
What did you buy with the 10 USD? – Flux 32 mins ago