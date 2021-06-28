0

I am investigating a possibility of buying a flat in London to live in. On Rightmove it is possible to see flats/homes that were recently sold, and often it looks like the price per number of square meters is very large for the given location (for example £500000 for 45 square meters in Kenitsh town). So I have a problem to believe that a person who buys such a home will actually live in it (I might be wrong). Hence the question:

Is there some available statistics concerning the percentage of homes (flats) bought in London with intention to live there subsequently?

