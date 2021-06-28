0

I noticed that some ETFs listed on the London Stock Exchange trade in both GBP and USD. For example:

The trading volume of GBP tickers is typically much higher than that of the equivalent USD ticker.

Why do ETFs list in both GBP and USD on the London Stock Exchange when the additional ticker would probably increase administrative costs? Was this set up with a particular group of people/institutions in mind? If so, whom?

Improve this question
1
  • I misread the question. Sorry. However, World does contain US stocks, where Ireland-US tax treaty applies. – base64 57 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.