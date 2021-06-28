I noticed that some ETFs listed on the London Stock Exchange trade in both GBP and USD. For example:
- iShares MSCI World UCITS ETF (factsheet) (GBP: IWRD; USD: IDWR)
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe UCITS ETF (GBP: VEUR; USD: VEUD)
- Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF (GBP: VJPN; USD: VDJP)
The trading volume of GBP tickers is typically much higher than that of the equivalent USD ticker.
Why do ETFs list in both GBP and USD on the London Stock Exchange when the additional ticker would probably increase administrative costs? Was this set up with a particular group of people/institutions in mind? If so, whom?