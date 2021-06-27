I want to contribute to Roth IRA but due to income limits I cannot. I am already have a Traditional IRA account with funds in it. I can move certain amount to ROTH IRA as a backdoor contribution. My question is for 2022, what will be a good time to move $12000 to Roth IRA (even though conversion does not have limits - $6000 per spouse and in different Roth IRA accounts).

My plan is to contribute certain amount to Traditional next year and then at certain date move the funds to Roth IRA through the conversion.

My question is when in 2022 should I plan to rollover small funds $6000 per spouse from Traditional to Roth.