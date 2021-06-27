If data is delayed then am I literally trading on data or events that already transpired? How does that effect what i see on the dom, the charts, time & sales? The bid/ask are always fluctuating so what does delay data mean in relation to this? How would delay data impact a scalper for example? I have an ibkr lite account and I really do not want to have to deposit $2000 and maintain a minimum of $500 to subscribe to real-time market data.
Trading delayed data in a paper trading account has value for learning to function efficiently on that broker's platform but not much more than that.
IBKR's delayed quotes are 10-20 minutes behind real time data. It's possible to trade with delayed data but whether your order will be filled or not will be determined by current prices. Effectively, you're trading while blind.
Try to find a secondary source of real time data. Otherwise, forget this idea.