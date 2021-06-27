The Traditional IRA has a $6,000 limit per year. If I
Step1: Transfer 6k to Traditional IRA Step2: Roll over entire 6k to Roth IRA
Can I transfer additional 6k to Traditional IRA because Traditional IRA is "empty" after rolling over to Roth IRA?
Stack Exchange network consists of 177 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
The Traditional IRA has a $6,000 limit per year. If I
Step1: Transfer 6k to Traditional IRA Step2: Roll over entire 6k to Roth IRA
Can I transfer additional 6k to Traditional IRA because Traditional IRA is "empty" after rolling over to Roth IRA?