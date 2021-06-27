0

The Traditional IRA has a $6,000 limit per year. If I

Step1: Transfer 6k to Traditional IRA Step2: Roll over entire 6k to Roth IRA

Can I transfer additional 6k to Traditional IRA because Traditional IRA is "empty" after rolling over to Roth IRA?

