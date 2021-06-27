0

I've been tasked with a test to design a data model for commodities dashboard. Part of the exercise is to research and gather the necessary information. My question relates to the test data I have been provided with. The data is split as follows;

Model 1
 - Commodity 1
 - Commodity 2

Model 2    
 - Commodity 1

For Model I have understood this to be an investment model, but I'm confused to see the test database that I have been provided with has different prices for the same commodity e.g. take 2 rows from the data set

Model 1 - Commodity 1 - 01/01/2021 - $100
Model 2 - Commodity 1 - 01/01/2021 - $103

My questions is, whether this makes sense in the real world i.e. for a single commodity to have two different prices? Or is this likely a mistake in the data I have been provided with.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.