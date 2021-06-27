I've been tasked with a test to design a data model for commodities dashboard. Part of the exercise is to research and gather the necessary information. My question relates to the test data I have been provided with. The data is split as follows;

Model 1 - Commodity 1 - Commodity 2 Model 2 - Commodity 1

For Model I have understood this to be an investment model, but I'm confused to see the test database that I have been provided with has different prices for the same commodity e.g. take 2 rows from the data set

Model 1 - Commodity 1 - 01/01/2021 - $100 Model 2 - Commodity 1 - 01/01/2021 - $103

My questions is, whether this makes sense in the real world i.e. for a single commodity to have two different prices? Or is this likely a mistake in the data I have been provided with.