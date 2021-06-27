My wife fell victim to a scam that she will not seem to let go of. She was looking for a bicycle online and came across a site that appeared legit to her. The listed price was suspiciously low but I just assumed that she saw some Prime Day deal or something and didnt question it. I later found out she didnt purchase this off of Amazon or any other notable bike seller that I have heard of.

Two weeks pass and we get a package sent internationally from China that contained only a pack of face masks in Chinese writing. The address of the sender matched the name of the "bike shop".

So I heard about other mask scams where people use sock puppets to list and sell items but mail random people face masks so that shipping confirms as delivered and sock puppets can then leave positive reviews. I immediately figured this was a type of face mask scam so I checked out the site for the first time and immediately could see it was a hastily and clumsily assembled wordpress site. The TLS cert was legit, however the only pay option was Paypal which again was a red flag. My wife assumed that she was safe to use Paypal because recepients would not get your credit card number and that they have refunded her from scammers in the past.

So we went down that road, we submitted a dispute that we purchased this expensive item and intead got face masks. We ended up getting an automated email a few days later saying that they have contacted the seller and that we have to work with them for a refund (yes go work with the fox to get your hens back... good idea Paypal). We heard nothing for weeks and finally after emailing them almost daily we get an email entirely in Chinese which I think is saying we need to ship back the masks to some other address in China, but we honestly dont know how to address it. I guess we could print out what I think is the address and cut and paste it to the envelope, then take it to the post office and ask them for help?

I am furious that Paypal cant see the forest for the trees here and identify this as the massive scam that it is. This site clearly does not sell bicycles and the fact that to take this fraud seriously they want us to further endanger ourselves by "working with" the scammer and contuining to play their game by their rules is mind boggling and ridiculous. Further attempts reaching out to Payp have led to nothing.

Any advice on what the best course of action is for us at this point?