I appreciate any help anyone can give me with this. I believe many other people are facing the same problem so this question could act as a reference point for them.

I am trying to fill my tax information on Google play console but they their form uses some very hard to understand language for someone that doesn't have a background in this sort of thing.

My scenario is that I have a company in Romania and I am a resident of Greece. I have only published one app in Play store (as my company) that sells subscriptions to users so that they can use the app. It also shows ads using AdMob. I selected the W-8BEN-E form (I hope that was the correct option for my case. Please confirm if you know.)

First question

In the following part my understanding is that I should select No and check the checkbox below but before I do that I wanted to ask the community about it to confirm that this is what I should do. Google support is completely useless. They just tell me to hire a tax expert in the US which 1) I don't even know how to do and 2) It would cost me at least 500$ just for a couple of simple questions which I can't invest at this time.

enter image description here

Second question is about the Tax treaty.

  1. Is this relevant to my case since I only have revenue through subscriptions and AdMob?
  2. It asks "Resident of country claiming treaty with the US". The "Resident" part refers to my company not me personally right?

enter image description here

