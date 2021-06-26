When I sell any NSO or ISO (long and short term mixed) there are taxes withheld by the company/brokerage. In my understanding, investing in Qualified Opportunity Zones for a long term has benefits in that some portion (or all if >10 years) of the capital gain is written off. But at least in the near term, there is tax deferral.

But now if I already had taxes withheld, then:

My deployable amount goes down I already paid taxes through withholding/estimated tax payment

So can this be reclaimed next year? Would I be penalized by IRS for overpayment in such a case? Any gotchas?

Also for 1, is there a way to reclaim the estimated payments or withheld amounts to fully benefit from the QOZ investment?