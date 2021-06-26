I'm trying to calculate all the fees in a trade for a buy and sell, from me being in CA. So this is for buying or selling a CAD stock or a US stock. I have some theories but wanted to check if there are any mistakes. So far my findings are as follows:

According to this, there is a currency conversion fee for converting USD <-> CAD of a fixed 1.5%. So this is a fixed 1.5% deduction on profit.

https://help.wealthsimple.com/hc/en-ca/articles/1500003651222

According to this, there is a "spread" fee that is always applied even if you trade a stock in the same currency as you.

https://help.wealthsimple.com/hc/en-gb/articles/115010155528-Are-there-any-other-fees-besides-the-Wealthsimple-fee-

I also noticed for crypto, there is an operational fee (that appears random each time) that the app tells you about when trading. Is that the same as the spread?

The above link mentions "Fund Management Fee", but that seems to be an annual deduction from your portfolio value as a pose deducting from a trade if that's correct? If so, we can probably ignore this one to keep things simple.

Finally, there are forex values wealthsimple has at anytime, which at one point were these values:

buy_rate: 1.2523 fx_rate: 1.2336 sell_rate: 1.2151 spread: 0.015

Now from the first link above, the foreign exchange rate (fx_rate) is the exchange rate and currency conversion fee combined. But I read that the stock always sells at the market rate. See number 2 here:

https://help.wealthsimple.com/hc/en-ca/articles/360056580234

So does it mean, instead of fx_rate, we would use the buy_rate when buying and sell_rate when selling?

To put it all together:

If I'm from CA and buying a CA stock, the total price is:

(1+spread) * (ask_price) * (number_of_stock)

If I'm from CA and buying a US stock, the total price is:

(1+spread) * (ask_price) * (buy_rate) * (number_of_stock)

If I'm from CA and selling a CA stock, the total profit is:

(1-spread) * (bid_price) * (number_of_stock)

If I'm from CA and selling a US stock, the total profit is:

(1-spread) * (bid_price) * (sell_rate) * (number_of_stock) / 1.015 * 0.985

*note that fx_rate is the exchange rate and currency conversion rate, but I'm assuming sell_rate is the same thing but just at a market rate. So if I then divide by 1.015, it removes that added 1.5%, and leaves it at just the exchange rate, then I multiply by 0.985 to then deduct the 1.5% to get the actual profit I would make.

*and for cryto, there is an added operational fee

If anyone could help verify, it would be appreciated.

Thanks