I have read that the Russell indexes are being reconstituted after the close today which provides some opportunities for individual investors, for instance, if they are owners of stocks which are being added to the index as this, so the theory goes, will provide institutional buying pressure. There have been preliminary releases of which stocks will be added and removed, but the final one is supposed to be released to - if I read correctly, it should already be out. However, I have been doing a lot of search and do not see where this release is. I did find the first release on the FTSE Russell web site, but not any of the subsequent ones.

Is this information not being made to individual investors? How would one go about getting the final list?