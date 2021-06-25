With the recent news that a billionaire managed to get several billion dollars in a Roth IRA by funding it from pre-IPO shares of his company, I'm curious about how this works. Ignore for the moment the ethics of it, and assume for the moment that there will be no change in the tax treatment of these kinds of transactions.

Are Roth IRAs permitted to own stocks that are not publicly traded, in particular pre-IPO startup shares? If so, how are the stocks valued such as to justify their being under the contribution limits? Can stock options (ie, options of the kind that are often distributed to early employees) be added to an IRA, or only actual stock?