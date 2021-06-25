I filed the 2020 1040 by paper (mailed it) in April 2021 and still have not received the refund (Direct Deposit)

I tried the Track the Refund site on IRS and provided all the accurate info. The site keeps giving me the following message

We cannot provide any information about your refund. Be sure to: verify your filing date; check with your tax preparer If you filed a complete and accurate tax return, your refund should be issued within six weeks of the received date. However, processing may take longer under certain circumstances.

Looks like a Boiler Plate message.

It is impossible to reach anyone in IRS via phone these days. What should I do? I mailed my paper return and USPS tracking confirmed it was delivered. How do I even know if IRS has it?