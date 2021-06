I´ve started to read some annual reports lately and inserted some into my excel sheet to calculate some key figures, but saw that column with "Total assets" differ than reads in the last years report.

2007 2006 TOTAL ASSETS 5,551,614 3,742,338

and another year

2008 2007 TOTAL ASSETS 2,781,656 5,262,960

2008 Annual Report – ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA

2007 Annual Report – ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA

What needs to be taken for the calculation of the various numbers?