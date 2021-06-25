0

My wife and I have two children. We have a JOINT bank account and a JOINT Mutual fund account. My wife will write two checks for 15K...one to each child. Then I will transfer 15K mutual fund shares to each child (the joint mutual fund account has my SS# as primary holder but requires both of us to sign the transfer request). So we never exceeded the 15K annual exclusion on any gift. Is this a gift splitting situation? My hang up is with the joint mutual account....unlike the personal check both must sign but my SS# is listed as owner?? Also, do financial companies (ie: Vanguard) report this to IRS?

Improve this question
New contributor
Vince is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • When your wife signs the check, she's giving the gift. If you sign the check, you are giving the gift. – RonJohn 13 mins ago

Your Answer

Vince is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.