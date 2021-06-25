My wife and I have two children. We have a JOINT bank account and a JOINT Mutual fund account. My wife will write two checks for 15K...one to each child. Then I will transfer 15K mutual fund shares to each child (the joint mutual fund account has my SS# as primary holder but requires both of us to sign the transfer request). So we never exceeded the 15K annual exclusion on any gift. Is this a gift splitting situation? My hang up is with the joint mutual account....unlike the personal check both must sign but my SS# is listed as owner?? Also, do financial companies (ie: Vanguard) report this to IRS?