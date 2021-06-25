I have no experience in MetaTrader 5 at all. I just want to ask if the software can connect to my broker and execute order of all types. Important would be an exact Ledger function.

Is this possible, and, if yes, how can i check which brokers are supported by metaTrader 5?

If you start trading, which program would you choose as starting software. In general, im am no complete beginner with trading. I know all the basics. I want a professional software with all features in my hand, nothing which "guides me trough". I am willing to learn all the software in-depth.

On the Metatrader 5 Page, i couldn't figure out how much the software will cost - in general or monthly -?