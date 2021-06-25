regarding strike price of an option, please consider the following scenario.
- There is a Call option with Strike Price of $50 (Purchased on Monday of the week)
- Stock price at the time of buying the call option was $45, say on day 1 of the week.
- On day 3 Stock price fluctuates between $44 to $55, but closes for the day on $49.
Question:
What price info is used to calculate if an option reached the strike price? Is it any price from day of purchase to time of expiration? OR Is the Closing price of each day is taken into consideration irrespective of what prices a stock reached through out the time?
Assuming SP of a stock is reached in any of the days preceeding the expiration daye; can the option be executed and assigned or it will get assigned only after the expiration date is reached (Friday of the same week)
Thanks