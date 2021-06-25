I have a question related to EIP 3 for which I cannot find an answer. Below are the facts/questions:

I need to use 2020 AGI since 2019 and 2021 AGI will be over the threshold. I participate in an entity for which I will not receive a 2020 K-1 until early September 2021, past the Additional Payment Determination Date (APDD) of 8/15, but I have an estimate for that K-1. The 2020 return is extended until 10/15/21. Should I file before the APDD of 8/15 using the K-1 estimate and then file a 1040X after the APDD when the official K-1 is received? Is there any potential liability associated with using a K-1 estimate rather than the final K-1? There should be no underpayment of tax, as my 2019 overpayment and 2020 estimated payments are more than sufficient to cover my 2020 liability. If I file using a K-1 estimate and if the 1040X containing the actual K-1 info indicates I should receive a smaller EIP3, will any of the EIP3 previously received be clawed back? Should I file a 1040X before or after the extended due date of 10/15/21? If I file before 10/15/21, it will be considered a superceding return and, in essence, replaces the original return.

Any thoughts appreciated. Thanks.