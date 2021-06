I've loaded up my Metamask wallet today and was surprised to see it's value at over $50,000.

Almost all of that value was a token that I'd never heard of before and certainly didn't buy. There's a new token in my wallet called MNEB token.

There are 150,000 MNEB tokens valued at $49,997.862 in my Metamask wallet.

Is this a dusting attack? What is this currency and what would happen if I tried to sell it?