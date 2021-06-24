0

I hold various blue chip stocks (FTSE 100 & DOW) in a Self Invested Pension Plan with AJ Bell You Invest (UK). I don't think there's a way to write covered calls in that particular account. Is anyone aware of any providers that allow/enable this?

i.e. If I hold 100 MSFT shares in my portfolio, I'd like to write Covered calls using that holding as the underlying.

