We are a Private Limited Company based in India. Recently I was working on Upwork with our client and now they are willing to work directly with us.

We have 2 options for payment :

Continue Upwork (will be company income) I have a USA Chase Account (will be my private income)

Can you please guide me on which will be a better option. I can either move that money to India or keep it in my Chase Account in the USA.

I would like to understand what will be the tax implications in both cases. When I keep that money in the USA (I think I have to pay taxes in USA and India Both)