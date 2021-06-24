0

We are a Private Limited Company based in India. Recently I was working on Upwork with our client and now they are willing to work directly with us.

We have 2 options for payment :

  1. Continue Upwork (will be company income)
  2. I have a USA Chase Account (will be my private income)

Can you please guide me on which will be a better option. I can either move that money to India or keep it in my Chase Account in the USA.

I would like to understand what will be the tax implications in both cases. When I keep that money in the USA (I think I have to pay taxes in USA and India Both)

  • "We" implies there are others in this company? Or is it really just a pass through company for you to get paid more easily/tax purposes/etc. but it's just you and all the money eventually goes to you? – Joe 10 mins ago

