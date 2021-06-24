In the example on this page, a yield was issued at a yield of 7.18% at the beginning of a year and was forecasted to have a yield of 6.8% at the end of a year.

The resulting value gain from the beginning of the year and the end of the year is $5,317, which "is made up of the unwinding of discount (the increase in present value as it nears maturity) plus capital gain portion that results from positive movement in market yield on the bond".

But the yield was decreased from 7.18% to 6.8%. So why is it a positive movement?