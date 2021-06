I would like to buy some shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF (accumulating). Two tickers are available on the London Stock Exchange:

VWRP (traded in GBP)

VWRA (traded in USD)

VWRP and VWRA have the same ISIN (IE00BK5BQT80), but different SEDOL (BK5XT51 for VWRP, and BK5XTF1 for VWRA).

Are these two tickers completely fungible? If I use GBP to buy 100 shares of VWRP, will I be able to sell those 100 shares through VWRA and get USD?