Hello I am an 18 yr from Australia. I don't have a job, but I have some money from my engineering scholarship and allowance from government. I want to put them into use. I want to open an account from interactive brokers. But half way through my application, I realised that I do not meet their net worth requirements.

What should I do?

Should I lie and move on? I assume they only wanted me to sign the declaration due to some legal reasons? I

Should I try to open another account elsewhere?

If so where? Based on your expertise where should I sign up? I am looking at Etoro, they have 0% commission on stocks but they only provide one currency, I live in Australia which means I have to pay the conversion fee from AUD TO USD. They charge higher conversion fees.