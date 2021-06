I got this message below.

I signed up for a lot of giveaways without thinking, but I don't remember this one specifically. Is it a scam? Their site looks pretty cool: https://aionbtc.com/

I signed up with my email and redeemed the code and it shows I got 14k in my account, but I can't withdraw the money without giving an address? Which is kind of weird. How does this scam work?