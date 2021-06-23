If my home is destroyed in a fire, my insurance company nominally pays out as follows.
- Actual Cash Value (i.e., a valuation assessment), if I sell the charred lot.
- Replacement Cost (i.e., a contractor quote), if I rebuild on the same lot.
However, the actual payout is limited by the sum of
- Dwelling coverage (X)
- Extended Replacement Cost coverage (0.5 x X)
- Building and Ordinance coverage (0.25 x X)
where X was chosen at underwriting.
My question is, if I sell the charred lot, would the payout be limited by the sum of all of the above (i.e., 1.75 x X) or by some lesser amount?
For example, if the Actual Cash Value is assessed at 1.75 x X, then what is the payout if I do not rebuild?