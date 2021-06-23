0

If my home is destroyed in a fire, my insurance company nominally pays out as follows.

  • Actual Cash Value (i.e., a valuation assessment), if I sell the charred lot.
  • Replacement Cost (i.e., a contractor quote), if I rebuild on the same lot.

However, the actual payout is limited by the sum of

  • Dwelling coverage (X)
  • Extended Replacement Cost coverage (0.5 x X)
  • Building and Ordinance coverage (0.25 x X)

where X was chosen at underwriting.

My question is, if I sell the charred lot, would the payout be limited by the sum of all of the above (i.e., 1.75 x X) or by some lesser amount?

For example, if the Actual Cash Value is assessed at 1.75 x X, then what is the payout if I do not rebuild?

