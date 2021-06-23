I am the trustee of a trust. The terms of the trust prevent any assets from being distributed for some number of years. The beneficiary has asked me if there is a way that he/she can make trades with their portion of the funds in the trust. I am fine with establishing a brokerage account and allowing them to buy/sell equities as long as they cannot withdraw the funds which would be a breach of the terms of the trust.

Does anyone know of a type of brokerage account that would allow this? Ideally, it would be a brokerage account in which I would be the administrator, but could grant a guest account-specific permissions.