I am the trustee of a trust. The terms of the trust prevent any assets from being distributed for some number of years. The beneficiary has asked me if there is a way that he/she can make trades with their portion of the funds in the trust. I am fine with establishing a brokerage account and allowing them to buy/sell equities as long as they cannot withdraw the funds which would be a breach of the terms of the trust.

Does anyone know of a type of brokerage account that would allow this? Ideally, it would be a brokerage account in which I would be the administrator, but could grant a guest account-specific permissions.

    Are you sure that what you propose to do -- let the beneficiaries make investment decisions for their portion of the trust's portfolio -- is even allowed by the terms of the trust or, more generally if the trust is silent on this issue, by law? Are you, as the trustee, allowed to sell the 100 shares of APPL that the trust holds for a beneficiary, and invest the proceeds in MSFT so that when the trust distributes the assets to the beneficiaries, the beneficiary gets xyz shares of MSFT instead of the 100 shares of APPL that were left to the beneficiary? – Dilip Sarwate

