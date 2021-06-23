0

I have built an AI which predicts the day's closing price given the stock's history and current open price, and I have also built a website around it. My question is if there are any legal issues that may arise from selling these predictions and if there is any way around them. I know that there is something about becoming an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) or something for non-opinionated stock price sharing, but I cannot quite wrap my head around it.

If it helps I plan on giving non-S&P 500 symbol predictions out for free and charging $9.99 for all symbols + tools. There would also be an option to get a 40% discount for referrals.

