I found this in the fact sheet of BMO Junior Oil Index ETF (TSX: ZJO):

What if I change my mind? Under securities law in some provinces and territories, you have the right to cancel your purchase within 48 hours after you receive confirmation of the purchase.

Ontario Securities Commission's website says the same thing about mutual funds: If I change my mind after purchasing a fund, what can I do?

Aren't these cancellations disadvantageous to the fund? For example, I could buy an ETF and if the price drops after my purchase, I could cancel my purchase within 48 hours to avoid the loss. I must be missing something here. How does the cancellation work?