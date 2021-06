As an example, let's say I'm earning 3% APY on my USD (compounded). And at the same time I'm also earning 2% APR thats paid out in a non USD currency (not compounded).

If I wanted to maximise my total APY I could convert the non USD asset to USD and deposit it back into the account to be compounded. If I'm following this strategy at set intervals, how can I calculate what my total APY would be?