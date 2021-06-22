I am a mathematics student and have an idea that a company might find usefull. I already did some internet searching and see that no one thought of this idea. Without of course explaining my idea, it involves some kind of 'clothes' and a functional addaption that makes it more comfortabel and has positive health implications. This might sound to impresive thought, hard to explain without telling my idea. Now my question is how do I tell this idea to a company in such a way that I might get some money out of it if they are interested in it? Not looking for the big money or so, just getting some money instead of doing some summer work as a student would be perfect already. Do I send some mail to a couple of companies making this type of clothes? And if so, what should this mail look like? Simply telling my idea in the mail sounds stupid since then they could just use it without me getting something out of it. The use of some kind of pattents pops to mind, but this really is an overkill for my simple idea. My idea doesnt even involve plans or something ( so really not complicated), I really could explain it in words... How do I solve this 'problem'? All suggestions are very much appreciated!