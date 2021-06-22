This question is inspired by Why do most of the stock market's gains occur overnight? It has an overall loss during the daytime. It asks for explanations for the effect that most gain's are made during the night with losses during the day. Before looking for explanations I think it is important to understand whether the effect is real or the data simply has been cherry picked? Do other measures of average stock market prices show the same behavior? It seems it is using a ETF as a proxy for the S&P 500. So how did the S&P 500 itself do. How did the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Non-US exchanges do? Does the effect still exist today?