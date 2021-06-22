1

I recently applied for a credit card that my wife has. I was responded to a great offer that I believe this credit card company sent me based on my good credit score and so on.

When I applied online, they told me to call a number because they needed more information.

When I did, they had me wait 20 minutes and then came back and told me they needed proof of my income tax return.

This is really strange.

The only thing I could think of is that they saw in their company databases that I discharged a debt with them via Chapter 7 over a decade ago and are demanding more info of me than they would anyone else.

Does this sound accurate? Can anyone confirm that this is a thing?

Either that or based on my surname they surmised that there is no way I make the income I say I do.

Again, can anyone confirm this as a practice?

I have another credit card with another company that also got discharged. They did not put me through this.

I am based in the United States by the way.

    Where in the world are you based? – Vicky 1 hour ago
  • @Vicky, United States – Daniel 1 hour ago
    I'm aware of both Discover and American Express doing this fairly frequently (requesting an IRS 4506-T form; asksebby.com/blog/… indicates Chase does it, too). Something about your credit report or history with the lender has made them not want to take your claimed income at face value. – ceejayoz 50 mins ago
  • @ceejayoz, so your answer has come close. Where it starts to get weird though is that it cannot be my income, but rather that they are using an old chapter 7 filing from 13 years ago against me. Is that even legal? But anyway, please post your answer as yours is the correct one. – Daniel 24 mins ago
    @Daniel Each company has their own set of policies, risk thresholds, approval criteria, etc. Different companies will do different things, yes. – ceejayoz 5 mins ago
A number of lenders - American Express and Discover are most notable for this in recent years - may ask or require you to verify your income via an IRS 4506-T form.

Typically, they'll do this if they're uncertain about your credit profile in some way; a high claimed income, a history of bankruptcy, a low credit score, a thin credit file, etc.

Because the information comes directly from the IRS, they can trust the income more than your self-reported income you entered into the credit card application. (Yes, you can lie to the IRS, but that's a felony.)

As you have a history of bankruptcy - with this lender - I'd suspect that's why they're a little leery of you. It's up to you whether the new card is worth the invasion of privacy here.

While bankrutpcy does indeed fall off your report after about a decade, depending on type, no law forbids individual lenders from keeping their own records on you. American Express is noteworthy for having a very long memory for their "blacklist", and they may make you pay them back before they'll issue a new card.

  • that part about paying them back after a chapter 7 I know is clearly illegal. I bet that never happens. If it does, they need my old attorney, thats nuts. – Daniel 3 mins ago
  • @Daniel It's very clearly not illegal. law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/11/524 "Nothing contained in subsection (c) or (d) of this section prevents a debtor from voluntarily repaying any debt." nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/… "bankruptcy laws do not prohibit you from voluntarily paying debts after the discharge" – ceejayoz 1 min ago
Surprisingly common

If your credit score/report is not stellar they may ask for proof of income. Income tax returns are probably the easiest way to do this.

