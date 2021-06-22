I recently applied for a credit card that my wife has. I was responded to a great offer that I believe this credit card company sent me based on my good credit score and so on.

When I applied online, they told me to call a number because they needed more information.

When I did, they had me wait 20 minutes and then came back and told me they needed proof of my income tax return.

This is really strange.

The only thing I could think of is that they saw in their company databases that I discharged a debt with them via Chapter 7 over a decade ago and are demanding more info of me than they would anyone else.

Does this sound accurate? Can anyone confirm that this is a thing?

Either that or based on my surname they surmised that there is no way I make the income I say I do.

Again, can anyone confirm this as a practice?

I have another credit card with another company that also got discharged. They did not put me through this.

I am based in the United States by the way.