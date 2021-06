I recently discovered the investpy library and I would like to know if there is any function where I can pass the stocks code and on return, among other data, receive its ISIN. I'm trying the function search_quotes , but the ISIN doesn't come back.

import investpy as ip search = ip.search_quotes(text='CPLE11') for s in search: print(s)

If anyone knows of any other library where I can pass the code and receive the ISIN, that helps too.