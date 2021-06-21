0

I am a salaried employee in a UK company and currently have income tax automatically deducted from my monthly pay in the normal PAYE way.

I am considering, covid-19 permitting, of going "digital nomad" and living for a couple of months at a time in various EU countries.

According to gov.uk "If you’re not UK resident, you will not have to pay UK tax on your foreign income." and according to this my non-residency is determined by a few factors, but I will definitively non-resident if I have spent more than 183 days away. Similarly, I will only be classed as resident in Spain (for example) if I am there for more than 183 days.

So if I keep moving every couple of months, would I be exempt from paying income tax anywhere, after 183 days, (or maybe sooner?)

