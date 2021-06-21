1

I am looking at taking a job offer from a company based in New York. The position is fully remote and I live in Utah.

I have been trying to find information on what my state income taxes will look like if I take the job. What I find online is very confusing. I was hoping for some clear-cut information on what taxes I would be paying.

Specifically, would I pay any New York state income tax? I assume I would pay Utah state income tax no matter what since I am a Utah resident.

Bonus: If I do pay New York taxes, what rates would I be paying?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.