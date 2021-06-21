0

I have the following configuration: MX Linux 19.4 AHS, GnuCash 4.5, I remembered seen a black theme (menu and background dark), there's no dark theme in configuration. How do I enable/set dark theme in GnuCash?

  • This seems to be a question about how to use GnuCash rather than a question about personal finance. Can you elaborate and explain what this has to do with personal finance? – ChrisInEdmonton 1 hour ago
  • This is more suitable for superuser.com, or maybe unix.stackexchange.com. – chepner 1 hour ago
  • 2
    I’m voting to close this question because it is about software configuration that is not related to personal finance. – Flux 48 mins ago

