I am John and I am 18 years old. I am looking to open a brokerage account in Australia. My question is what characteristics should I look for when opening a brokerage account as a beginner? What are you guys using and why?
Stack Exchange network consists of 177 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community