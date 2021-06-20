0

I normally don't get near my credit limit on my credit card, but I made a large purchase. I got an email stating

"Please make a payment to bring your balance below your credit limit by your upcoming statement due date in order to avoid being charged an over-limit fee."

I paid the full balance a few days ago but the balance has not changed. It is the weekend. I would really like to use this credit card again really soon. Is it safe to do so without paying a penalty or fee?

Do charges made to a card take the same amount of time to apply/register as payments do? Like if it takes them 5 days to process my payment of $100 does it take them 5 days to process my purchase of a cheese burger?

