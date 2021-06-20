I know Canada and the UK have a tax treaty that is designed to prevent double-taxation. But I don't know if it extends to honouring the tax-free status of government-issued savings certificates.

Details:

I have some UK National Savings & Investments index-linked savings certificates which I purchased years ago (when I lived in the UK).

Then I emigrated to Canada and I'm now a citizen and permanent resident paying Canadian taxes (I no longer submit a UK return).

I am declaring the interest from these certificates on my Canadian tax return as 'foreign income - interest', but there is a box called 'income exempt under a tax treaty'.

How do I figure out if this is exempt or not?