I know Canada and the UK have a tax treaty that is designed to prevent double-taxation. But I don't know if it extends to honouring the tax-free status of government-issued savings certificates.
Details:
I have some UK National Savings & Investments index-linked savings certificates which I purchased years ago (when I lived in the UK).
Then I emigrated to Canada and I'm now a citizen and permanent resident paying Canadian taxes (I no longer submit a UK return).
I am declaring the interest from these certificates on my Canadian tax return as 'foreign income - interest', but there is a box called 'income exempt under a tax treaty'.
How do I figure out if this is exempt or not?