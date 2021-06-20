0

There is an option called "BOND" in this specific calculator, but it doesn't give the right YTM in bonds that are inflation-linked.

For example:

An inflation-linked bond bought on 03/12/2018.

Base Index: 83.4.

Known Index: 101.8.

Coupon: 4.1% Annually, paid once a year.

The nearest payment day: 29/03/2019. Date of redemption: 29/03/2021.

The principle is paid by 3 equal payments.

The Bond's price stands at: 131.09

What is the Yield to Maturiry?

In Excel it pretty simple to calculate, and the yield comes out right, 0.58%. But in the calculator, it just comes out negative 2%, (-2%).

What should I input? I've tried to do it with dates or with terms, I tried to deduct the inflation both for the price and for the "RDV" (redemption value). It always negative.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.