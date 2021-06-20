There is an option called "BOND" in this specific calculator, but it doesn't give the right YTM in bonds that are inflation-linked.

For example:

An inflation-linked bond bought on 03/12/2018.

Base Index: 83.4.

Known Index: 101.8.

Coupon: 4.1% Annually, paid once a year.

The nearest payment day: 29/03/2019. Date of redemption: 29/03/2021.

The principle is paid by 3 equal payments.

The Bond's price stands at: 131.09

What is the Yield to Maturiry?

In Excel it pretty simple to calculate, and the yield comes out right, 0.58%. But in the calculator, it just comes out negative 2%, (-2%).

What should I input? I've tried to do it with dates or with terms, I tried to deduct the inflation both for the price and for the "RDV" (redemption value). It always negative.