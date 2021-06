I am a new international student in the US. In our country we didn't have credit card like the US and this is a new system to me.

What I want to know is, if I get a new credit card in the US with $2000 credit line/limit and want to buy something that it's price is $1000, and I want to do the payment like $100 per month for 10 months (with no extra interest), how can I do it? What is the procedure and the mechanism?