I'm thinking of forming a micro-sized US c-corp and I have some questions related to the filing obligations. I plan to have two non-resident shareholders on board, one non-resident individual holding 21% and one foreign corporate holding 79%.

I wonder:

Suppose our shareholders have no US-sourced income, do the non-resident shareholders have the obligation to file income tax to the IRS every year even if our US company does not pay out any dividend ("zero-income" filing)? If the US company does pay out a dividend, do they have the obligation to file given that there is already a 30% withholding on the dividend?

Is there any auditing requirement (by the IRS) for the US company itself?

I remember reading from somewhere that if a US company is owned by a foreign company for >= 80%, then the US company will be considered a US subsidiary of that foreign company for tax purposes, and that foreign company will have to obtain an EIN and file tax every year. Is this true?