If a stock has zero volume during a trading day, how is its opening price and closing price determined? Will the opening and closing prices be the price of last trade, regardless of how long ago the last trade occurred?
-
If no shares were traded, can there even be an opening (much less closing) price? – RonJohn 1 hour ago
-
@RonJohn From my observation of low volume NASDAQ stocks, it seems that there will always be an opening and closing price even if no shares were traded. Here is an example: Seneca Foods Corp. Class B Common Stock (SENEB) (screenshot). I am not sure about the reliability of the data. – Flux 1 hour ago
-
That looks to me like the previous values are carried forward. – RonJohn 1 hour ago