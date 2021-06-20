I have had the fortune and blessings of working with a company that recently went public. So, not only do I make a fair amount of salary but I now have stocks worth quite a bit.

I have vested options and unvested options. In any permutation (just vested, just unvested, total) I would qualify as an accredited investor. My question is, do these count? I have read plenty about the qualifications and know that the primary residence doesn't count towards the net worth calculation. But I am not clear on what else I can count.

For ex, unvested stocks will eventually get vested. But who is to say what price I may get for those? Vested ones are more certain but can I count with the current value? Likewise, I invested in a couple of companies by my friends but given they are pre-seed/seed companies, I don't realize gains until a few years. While the current value is hard to estimate, can the money value that I invested still count towards my net worth? Would 401K and Rollover IRA funds count?

I feel like I am grappling with the idea that net worth calculations are based on speculation with current value. Of course one could say that about other assets like secondary residence for investment or cars(...?) but I'd appreciate any clarity I can get on this.